Morocco earthquake: No Vietnamese victim reported so far: Ambassador

The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has promptly contacted citizens and the Vietnamese community in the country while maintaining close contact with Moroccan authorities to update the situation relating to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that stroke High Atlas mountains late September 8.

According to the embassy, four delegations from Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Dak Nong provinces are working in Marakech city, near the earthquake epicenter, along with a number of citizens traveling and working in Morocco.

To date, the embassy has not yet got any reports on Vietnamese citizens injured or killed in the earthquake. However, some people had to leave the hotels due to cracked walls.

On September 9 morning, a embassy's delegation led by Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha arrived in Marrakech city to support people and carry out citizen protection work.



Vietnamese citizens and overseas Vietnamese who need assistance should contact the embassy's phone numbers +212 7 61 86 87 29 or +212 6 18 53 65 52; and email: amassadevn.maroc@gmail.com.



The earthquake occurred in the late evening of September 8 (local time), with the epicenter in the High Atlas range, 72 km southwest of Marrakech city. The earthquake shook many cities in Morocco, causing buildings to collapse.

According to local authorities, by the evening of September 9 (Vietnam time), the earthquake left 820 people dead and 672 others injured./.