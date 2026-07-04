More than 90 weekly flights to resume at Lien Khuong International Airport from August 19

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA



Under the plan, Vietjet Air will restore services on five routes linking Lien Khuong with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, and Da Nang, operating a total of 49 return flights per week.



Vietnam Airlines also plans to resume flights from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, using Airbus A321 aircraft to operate 42 return flights per week.



The planned restoration of 91 weekly return flights by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air is expected to meet growing travel demand from residents and visitors while enhancing Da Lat city's air connectivity with the country's major economic and tourism centres.



The runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Lien Khuong, with a total investment of more than 1.03 trillion VND (39.24 million USD), commenced on March 4 this year. The main construction work is scheduled for completion in July, followed by calibration flights at the end of the month, with the airport expected to resume operations as planned on August 19./.