More promotion activities to be held abroad to attract foreign visitors
It said that Vietnam will attend the 10th Bali & Beyond Travel Fair in Nusa Dua of Indonesia’s Bali province from June 12 to 14. The annual event will feature business-to-business sessions to facilitate cooperation in MICE tourism, entertainment tourism, and special tourism products.
From June 23 to July 3, a tourism roadshow will take place in Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), and Milan (Italy) so that the VNAT, localities, and travel companies can introduce their tourism policies, destinations and products to European markets, seek partners, and attract visitors to the Southeast Asian nation.
After that, a programme will be held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg from July 1 to 8 to popularise the beauty of Vietnam and new tourism policies so as to help recover the number of Russian travellers.
The Vietnamese Culture Days are also slated for this time in the two cities to help introduce Vietnam’s culture and tourism to the public in Russia. The events will include art performances, film screenings, exhibitions, and workshops, according to the VNAT under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
During the first five months of 2024, Vietnam welcomed nearly 7.6 million international arrivals, up 64.9% year on year and 3.9% from the same period of 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
This year, the tourism sector targets 17-18 million international visitors, 110 million domestic travellers, and about 840 trillion VND (33 billion USD) in revenue./.