Ministry orders dyke protection as storm Maysak heads to north, north central regions

Thanh Lan Border Guard Station (under the Quang Ninh Province Border Guard Command) calls on fishermen to bring their boats to safe shelters. Photo: VNA

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on July 3 issued an urgent dispatch to authorities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa, ordering immediate action to safeguard dike system from tropical storm Maysak and the risk of post-storm flooding.

The tropical depression intensified into the first storm of Vietnam’s 2026 typhoon season, internationally named Maysak, on July 3 morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 10:00 the same day, the storm’s centre sat roughly 90km south of China’s Hainan island, packing maximum sustained winds of 62-88 kph. Forecasters said it is set to move into the Gulf of Tonkin and affect northeastern Vietnam in the coming days.

The ministry told local authorities to strictly comply with an urgent dispatch on storm and flood preparedness issued by the National Civil Defence Steering Committee the same day.

Local authorities were ordered to pool personnel, equipment and emergency supplies for dyke protection, carry out on-site inspections of readiness measures, and stay prepared to respond to any incidents.

They must closely track the storm’s path, rainfall and the condition of dyke networks, and report any damage or emergencies immediately to the ministry via the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority for a coordinated response.

Separately, the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee imposed an emergency sea ban effective on 16:00 on July 3, barring all vessels from sailing and suspending fishing, aquaculture and all other activities in estuaries, coastal waters and offshore areas./.