Ministry of Foreign Affairs updates on rescue efforts after Khoi Nguyen 18 vessel sinks at sea

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Responding to a reporter's question on July 26 regarding the maritime accident involving Khoi Nguyen 18, Hang said that Vietnamese rescue forces were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident. Supported by Chinese search and rescue teams, which deployed vessels and helicopters, as well as nearby ships in the area, Vietnam launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. By noon on July 26, 45 people had been rescued alive.Search efforts are going on, with rescue forces and fishing vessels continuing to look for those still missing while standing ready to provide all necessary assistance to affected citizens. Authorities have also kept victims' families informed through regular updates on the search operation and subsequent measures to ensure those rescued are brought safely ashore."We sincerely appreciate the Chinese relevant forces' swift support for Vietnam's search and rescue efforts and hope both sides will continue to work closely together to locate those who remain missing," Hang said./.