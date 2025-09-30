Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Lost German tourists found safe in Hoang Lien National Park

  Members of the search team and the two German tourists who had gone missing in the forest. (Photo: baolaocai.vn)  

 

The People’s Committee of Ta Van commune in Lao Cai province reported that the local rescue force found two foreign tourists at 11 am on September 29 in the Hoang Lien National Park in Sin Chai village.

At 7 pm the previous evening, the communal People’s Committee received a report from the communal police that two German tourists had gone missing somewhere in the national park’s forested area.

Nearly 20 people - including police officers, militia members, and residents familiar with the area, using GPS devices - were mobilised to coordinate with the national park’s ranger station to search for the missing Germans.

After searching throughout the night, the rescuers found the two tourists about 3 km from a rest stop, at an elevation of 2,200 metres on the hiking trail to Fansipan peak.

The Community People’s Committee coordinated with local police, forest rangers, and other relevant forces to provide essential supplies and support, safely escorting the tourists out of the hazardous area./.

VNA/VNP

