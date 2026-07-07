Lonely Planet names 10 must-visit Vietnamese beaches for summer travellers





Da Nang is described as an outdoor lover’s paradise, whether visitors choose to relax on beaches such as My Khe and Non Nuoc or explore distinctive architecture at sites like the Dragon Bridge. Photo: VNA



Stretching for more than 3,200 kilometres, Vietnam’s coastline boasts hundreds of beaches, ranging from long stretches of white sand and crystal-clear waters to secluded bays surrounded by lush mountains and tropical forests. According to Lonely Planet, destinations including Nha Trang, Mui Ne, Phu Quoc, My Khe - Da Nang, An Bang, Con Son, Cat Ba, Doc Let, My Khe - Quang Ngai, and Ho Coc each offer distinctive experiences for holidaymakers.

Topping the list is Nha Trang beach in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang’s 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city’s trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe swimming. Two popular lounging spots are the Sailing Club and Louisiane Brewhouse. Further south, quieter stretches of shoreline provide a more tranquil setting, while island-hopping excursions and diving tours allow travellers to explore the rich marine ecosystems of Nha Trang Bay.

For water sports enthusiasts, Mui Ne in Lam Dong province stands out as one of Vietnam’s premier destinations. According to Lonely Planet, Mui Ne was once the jewel of Vietnam’s beach resorts, yet in recent years, harsh tides have eroded much of its golden beach, while overdevelopment has eroded much of its charm. Even so, there are still some nice sections of sand tucked away here, ideal (in season) for those who like to party at night and snooze on chaise lounges during the day. Kitesurfing is also a huge draw: there are several excellent schools and world-class wind conditions between late October and April.



Phu Quoc is another highlight. "Fringed with white-sand beaches and with large tracts of the interior still cloaked in dense tropical jungle, Phu Quoc has rapidly morphed from a sleepy island backwater to a must-visit beach escape for sun-seeking tourists," Lonely Planet wrote.

On the central coast, My Khe beach in Da Nang presents a lively blend of urban life and seaside charm.



"In the early morning and evening, the beach fills up with city folk doing tai chi," according to the travel guide. "Tourists emerge during peak suntanning hours; locals prefer the evening, when fishers still cast off from the sands in their coracle boats."

Just a short distance from the ancient town of Hoi An, An Bang beach offers a more relaxed coastal atmosphere. An Bang is one of Vietnam’s most happening and enjoyable beaches, with a wonderful stretch of fine sand (with less of the serious erosion evident at Cua Dai) and an expansive view of the sea interrupted only by the distant Cham Islands. During the day, visitors can swim, stroll along the sandy shore or relax at beachfront cafés. Sunset brings spectacular views, while evenings come alive with cosy restaurants and small bars, making it an ideal complement to a visit to Hoi An.



Further south, Con Son, the largest island in the Con Dao archipelago, remains one of Vietnam’s most pristine coastal destinations. Quiet beaches, small bays, coral reefs and tropical forests combine with the island’s historical significance to create a destination that blends natural beauty with cultural heritage.

In northern Vietnam, Cat Ba Island impresses visitors with dramatic limestone mountains, dense forests and secluded coves. Away from the bustling tourist centre, beaches such as Cat Co provide peaceful retreats where travellers can enjoy both coastal relaxation and the unique ecosystem of the Gulf of Tonkin.

The list also includes Doc Let beach in central province of Khanh Hoa, known for its gently sloping shoreline and soft white sand, offering an ideal setting for swimming and quiet holidays. My Khe beach in Quang Ngai province provides a more tranquil alternative to its namesake in Da Nang, with shallow waters and an unspoiled atmosphere suited to families and leisure travellers.

Ho Coc beach in Ho Chi Minh City is another destination mentioned by Lonely Planet.

"With golden sands, clear waters and a journey time from Ho Chi Minh City of just 2 hours and 30 minutes, this beach – which stretches for almost 10km north of Ho Tram – makes a tempting place to stop," it wrote./.