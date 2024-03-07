List of 100 businesses joining Vietnam Pavilion on Alibaba.com announced

Representatives of the outstanding businesses in the "Vietnam Pavilion" on the Alibaba.com platform. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

A list of 100 outstanding businesses in the "Vietnam Pavilion" on the Alibaba.com platform - a leading B2B e-commerce platform, was announced on March 6 under a cooperation programme between Alibaba.com and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The programme aims to introduce the diversity of “Made in Vietnam” products, promote international trade activities, create conditions for businesses to access millions of customers worldwide through Alibaba.com's large customer network, and help global customers understand more about Vietnam’s products and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The selection process took place from November 28, 2023 to January 15, 2024. The selection of winning enterprises was based on 14 criteria, including product quality, reputation, effective use of B2B e-commerce tools, and export potential, among others.

Addressing the event, Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu highlighted the role of Alibaba.com in promoting and organising support and training activities for Vietnamese businesses to gain more skills and knowledge about online exports for sustainable business.

Initiated and operated since 2022, the “Vietnam Pavilion” focuses on supporting Vietnamese businesses in building images and promoting brands, and backing business connection activities.



According to Mike Zhang, Country Director of Alibaba Vietnam, Vietnamese suppliers selected for this programme will receive technical support and consulting in building and enhancing business profiles on Alibaba.com. It is also expected to pave the way for boosting exports for participants through trade promotion events, buyer-seller connections and mutual learning opportunities./.