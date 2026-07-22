Lien Khuong Airport reopening to fuel Lam Dong tourism

Visitors capture memorable moments beside Da Lat's blooming cherry blossom trees. Photo: Nguyen Dung/VNA

The provincial People's Committee on July 21 announced a tourism promotion and flight development plan following the airport's reopening.

After August 19, Lien Khuong is expected to handle an average of 36–40 flights and around 6,800 passengers per day, nearly 1,000 more than before its temporary closure for repair and upgrade since March. Passenger throughput is projected to reach about 816,000 in the final four months of 2026.

Under the resumption plans of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and AirAsia, domestic services connecting Da Lat with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Hai Phong and Can Tho will resume on August 19. The Da Lat–Ho Chi Minh City and Da Lat–Hanoi routes are each expected to operate seven to eight flights daily.

Lien Khuong will also strengthen its role as an international gateway to Vietnam's Central Highlands, local authorities said.

The Da Lat–Kuala Lumpur route is scheduled to resume on September 2 with four flights per week. Lam Dong is also working to launch or restore services to the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan (China), mainland China, Japan and Hong Kong (China) as part of efforts to establish Da Lat as a year-round international destination.

Before its temporary closure, the airport handled an average of around 5,900 passengers per day across five domestic and two international routes, along with charter flights from the Republic of Korea and Taiwan. These connections have been an important source of visitors for Da Lat and Lam Dong, particularly in the resort, golf, MICE and international tourism segments.

To capitalise on the airport's reopening, the provincial administration plans a range of measures to enhance the destination's appeal. Tourism businesses will work with airlines to develop competitively priced packages combining air tickets, accommodation, transport and sightseeing. The province will also promote three- to five-day holidays and products focusing on flowers, agritourism, wellness, golf and local cultural experiences.

Service providers have been urged to avoid unreasonable price increases during the recovery period to maintain Lam Dong's image as a friendly and attractive destination.

Promotional campaigns will also be rolled out in key domestic and international markets. Famtrips and press trips will be organised for tour operators, investors, journalists and content creators to explore Lam Dong's tourism offerings.

Local destinations will also be introduced on flights, at airports, across digital platforms and through airline marketing campaigns under the tourism brand "Lam Dong – A journey of sea, flowers and highlands".

By the end of 2026, the province aims to restore or launch one to two additional domestic routes, complete at least two joint tour and travel package programmes between airlines and tourism businesses, and successfully tap one to two new international markets.

The reopening of Lien Khuong International Airport is therefore expected not only to restore a key transport hub in the Central Highlands but also to open wider access to Da Lat and Lam Dong, creating new momentum for tourism, trade, investment and logistics development./.