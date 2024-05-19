Making news
Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh to mark his 134th birthday
Prominent in the delegation were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member, standing member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army General Luong Cuong; Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien; member of the Party Central Committee and Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan; and former Party, State and National Assembly leaders.
Participants showed their respect and deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh for his great contributions to the revolution of the Party and people. At the monument, they paid tribute to martyrs who fought and laid down their life for the Fatherland's independence and freedom, and for the happiness of the people.
The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission – Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths at the mausoleum and the monument./.