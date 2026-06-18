Le Thi Thuy re-elected President of Vietnam Women’s Union

President of the Vietnam Women's Union Le Thi Thuy speaks at the congress. Photo: VNA

Thuy is also a member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations, and Vice President of the VFF Central Committee.

The result was announced on June 18 following the first meeting of the VWU Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure, part of the 14th National Women's Congress.

The meeting also elected a 14-member Standing Board of the VWU for the new tenure.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected leadership, Thuy affirmed that in response to the country’s development requirements in the new era, the Central Committee and Standing Board of the VWU will continue to uphold the tradition of solidarity and unity, and make every effort to lead and coordinate the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Women’s Congress.

She said the union will strive to promote the comprehensive development of women’s movements and the organisation’s activities, contributing to the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, while joining efforts to realise the aspiration for a prosperous, civilised and happy nation.

The VWU Central Committee expressed its hope to continue receiving attention, leadership and guidance from the Party, the State and the VFF, as well as support and coordination from central agencies, ministries, sectors, mass organisations, localities and women nationwide in fulfilling its assigned tasks.

Earlier, on June 17, the congress elected 111 members to the 14th VWU Central Committee with unanimous support from delegates in attendance. The remaining 16 members will be chosen later in accordance with regulations./.