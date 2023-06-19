Lawmakers to debate draft Housing Law (revised) on June 19

The bill has 13 chapters and 196 articles.



According to the Government, the building of a draft Housing Law (revised) is necessary in institutionalising the Party and State’s orientations and policies in developing housing for the people, especially low-income earners and the poor who cannot afford a house with market prices.



At the same time, it aims to perfect the Housing Law 2014 to suit the reality and remove current shortcomings in the field, ensuring that the law is coherent with other relevant laws.



In the draft law, the Government decided to maintain regulations on the apartment ownership duration to lay the legal foundation for the settlement of problems during the demolishing, upgrading and rebuilding of apartment buildings.



In the afternoon, NA deputies will vote to adopt a resolution on the approval of State budget balancing for 2011, and the Law on Price (revised).



The deputies will discuss in group a draft Law on Real Estate Business (revised) after listening to a proposal on the bill./.