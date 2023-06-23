Lawmakers discuss two draft laws on June 23

National Assembly (NA) deputies are scheduled to discuss the draft Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, and the draft Law on Real Estate Business (amended) during its ongoing fifth plenary session on June 23.



The draft Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones includes six chapters and 34 articles.



Meanwhile, the draft Law on Real Estate Business (amended) has 10 chapters and 92 articles. It has been built on the viewpoint of resolving overlaps and conflicts in policies and laws related to real estate such as land, investment, finance and credit.



On the day, lawmakers are also expected to vote on the draft Law on Bidding (revised) and the draft Resolution (amended) on taking votes of confidence, voting of confidence for holders of positions elected or approved by the National Assembly or People's Council./.