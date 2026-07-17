Last survivor of Phu Quoc boat capsize shows signs of recovery

The Department of Health and medical facilities in the special zone provide emergency treatment and medical care for the survivors. Photo: Published by VNA

Dr. Nguyen Ly Minh Duy of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit said the 54-year-old Indian patient is making steady progress. He is conscious and able to communicate, although his responses remain slow, while his brain haemorrhage has been brought under control.



Upon admission, the patient suffered lung injuries caused by seawater aspiration and required mechanical ventilation. His respiratory condition has since improved, enabling him to breathe independently, although he still requires supplemental oxygen.



Doctors also successfully restored blood flow through a blocked coronary artery and implanted a pacemaker to support his heart function. His blood pressure has stabilised, and the hospital will continue intensive treatment to help restore the function of his vital organs. Doctors are optimistic about his full recovery.



The accident occurred on July 11 when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized about 400 metres off the coast while travelling from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island to An Thoi Port. Fifteen people lost their lives in the accident.



To date, 31 of the 32 Indian tourists involved in the accident, including the bodies of the 15 victims, have been repatriated to India. The only remaining Indian tourist in Vietnam was transferred from Phu Quoc Sun Hospital to Cho Ray Hospital for specialised treatment after being assessed as critically ill. He was diagnosed with severe respiratory failure caused by near-drowning, shock, multiple traumatic injuries, and a brain haemorrhage. He also had underlying diabetes and suffered an acute myocardial infarction due to a blocked coronary artery.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation./.