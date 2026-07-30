Lao Party’s Organization Commission delegation visits Ninh Binh

Sisay Luedethmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organization Commission presents a piece of exquisite Laotian handicraft to Ninh Binh Province. Photo: VNA

The Standing Board of the Ninh Binh provincial Party Committee held a working session on July 30 with a Lao delegation led by Sisay Luedethmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organization Commission.



Welcoming the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Huy Tuan highlighted the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, describing them as invaluable assets nurtured by generations of the two Parties, States and peoples.



He noted that cooperative ties between the former Ha Nam Ninh province, now Ninh Binh, and Laos' Oudomxay province were established in 1979 and have continued to grow. Following the recent administrative merger, Ninh Binh has inherited existing cooperation agreements and is working with Oudomxay to develop a new programme in a practical, effective and sustainable manner.



The two localities have maintained cooperation in delegation exchanges, education and training, human resources development, cultural exchanges and social welfare, he said.



Tuan affirmed that Ninh Binh is willing to share its experience in implementing Party resolutions, streamlining the organisational apparatus, strengthening grassroots Party organisations, personnel planning, training and evaluation, promoting digital transformation in Party affairs, and improving local governance. He also expressed the province's wish to learn from the LPRP's experience in Party building, cadre development and strengthening the political system.



For her part, Sisay Luedethmounsone praised Ninh Binh's achievements following the administrative merger, particularly in Party building, organisational restructuring, cadre development and socio-economic growth, as well as the effective cooperation between Ninh Binh and Oudomxay.



She said Laos is carrying out organisational restructuring, local government reform, and cadre training, and attaches great importance to learning from Vietnam's experience, especially in Party building and personnel development.



Expressing confidence in future cooperation, she hoped Ninh Binh would continue strengthening ties with Oudomxay, effectively implement existing cooperation agreements, and further support Laos in cadre training and exchanges of experience in Party building and organisational work.



She also thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their steadfast support for Laos, expressing her belief that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries would continue to flourish.



The two sides exchanged experience in Party building and organisation, cadre management, renewing Party leadership methods, building a streamlined and effective political system, promoting digital transformation in Party building, and improving the organisational structure of advisory and support agencies at the commune level./.