A performance at the opening ceremony of the Lang Son peach blossom festival. (Photo: VNA)



Lasting through March 9, the event features myriad cultural activities, including a trade fair, sightseeing and experimental tours, gardening and cooking contests, musical performances, and an art exchange with Pingxiang city, China’s southwestern Zhuang Autonomous Region of Guangxi.



At the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee and head of the organising committee of the festival Duong Xuan Huyen said that the festival has created an enticing cultural space to promote Lang Son’s economic, tourism, and service development, attracting more tourists to the border land.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted the province’s potential for cultural and festive activities serving its tourism growth, job creation and better living standards.



The official recommended Lang Son come up with more tourism products and invest in upgrading and completing related infrastructure.



The natural condition of the province is perfect for many beautiful, unique, and rare peach varieties. In spring, the whole land is blanketed in blooming peach trees that are grown aplenty across villages, hillsides and streets. It is also a must destination for tourists when the Lunar New Year (Tet) comes./.