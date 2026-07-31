Lam Dong ramps up action to meet EC's IUU fishing-related recommendations

The meeting outlined a number of key measures to address the shortcomings and deficiencies identified in the European Commission's (EC) recommendations, with the goal of achieving full compliance by September 30, 2026. Photo: Hong Hieu/VNA



At a meeting of the provincial Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on July 31, Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment and deputy head of the committee, reviewed progress and set out key measures to address the EC's remaining recommendations by September 30.



He said the province has stepped up implementation of the EC's recommendations and directions from the Government and the Prime Minister by strengthening fleet management, tightening oversight of fishing activities, improving seafood traceability and enforcing tougher penalties for violations.

Lam Dong has completed 14 of the 16 tasks assigned under the Prime Minister's directions and related documents, or 87.5% of the total. The remaining two are progressing on schedule, with no overdue tasks.



Management of the fishing fleet has also improved. The province has registered all 8,176 fishing vessels and fully updated their records in the national fisheries database, achieving 100%. The installation rate of voyage monitoring systems (VMS) on vessels measuring 15m or longer has reached 99.42%, while 91.3% hold valid fishing licences and more than 91.4% have valid food safety certificates.



Between January and July, fishing ports handled 22,446 vessel arrivals and 23,569 departures, almost all through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system.



However, 954 vessels, accounting for 11.65% of the fleet, remain ineligible for operation, largely because of expired inspection certificates, fishing licences or food safety certificates.



Le The Phuong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Thuy ward, said managing these vessels remains difficult because many have changed hands without completing ownership transfer procedures, while others have been retired, sunk or dismantled, making verification challenging.



He warned that incomplete vessel data not only undermines fleet management but also increases the risk of fisheries violations.



The provincial Steering Committee has instructed departments, agencies and local authorities to implement a package of coordinated measures by September 30 to fully implement the EC's recommendations.



Top priorities include preventing fishing vessels from encroaching into foreign waters, strengthening inspections and imposing stricter penalties for IUU fishing offences.



Chien called for closer monitoring of high-risk vessels, stricter management of ineligible boats, updated fisheries databases and a ban on port clearance for vessels that fail to meet operational requirements.



Border guard stations have been instructed to ensure all vessels entering and leaving ports are processed through the eCDT system, while fishing port authorities will continue strict inspections and monitor seafood landings.



Relevant agencies will also intensify joint patrols, inspections and violation handling to help Vietnam achieve the early removal of the EC's "yellow card" warning./.