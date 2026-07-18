Lam Dong optimises value of UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark

Dray Sap Waterfall is located within the UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in Nam Da Commune, Lam Dong Province. Photo: Nguyen Huy Thanh/VNA

Covering about 4,760 sq.km across 22 communes and wards in western Lam Dong, the geopark encompasses areas including Bac Gia Nghia, Nam Gia Nghia, Dong Gia Nghia, Quang Phu, Nam Nung, Nam Da, Krong No, Cu Jut, Dak Wil, Nam Dong, Dak Mil, Dak Sak, Thuan An, Duc Lap, Dak Song, Duc An, Thuan Hanh, Truong Xuan, Ta Dung, Quang Khe, Quang Son and Quang Hoa. Recognised by UNESCO as a Global Geopark in 2020, it is renowned for its exceptional geological features, natural landscapes, biodiversity and the distinctive cultural heritage of indigenous communities.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Tuan said the provincial People's Committee has issued regulations on the management, protection and development of the geopark. Built in line with Vietnamese law and UNESCO criteria and recommendations, the regulations provide an important legal framework for heritage conservation linked to sustainable socio-economic development.



Under the regulations, the geopark is divided into three functional zones - a core zone, a buffer zone and a sustainable development zone - to improve conservation and management. Core and buffer zones for geological, cultural and natural heritage sites are designated based on their spatial links, heritage values and integrity. The core zone will be subject to strict protection; the buffer zone will minimise development impacts; and the sustainable development zone will accommodate socio-economic activities compatible with conservation objectives.



Provincial authorities have instructed departments and local administrations to address activities that threaten heritage, landscapes, the environment, or biodiversity. Public awareness campaigns will also be expanded to encourage greater community participation in protecting and promoting the geopark.



Alongside conservation, Lam Dong aims to tap the geopark's tourism potential through geological, ecological and community-based tourism. Infrastructure and tourism development projects must ensure that heritage values, landscapes and the natural environment are preserved.



The province's strategy follows the principle of "Development for Conservation, Conservation for Development" in line with UNESCO Global Geoparks Network criteria. Community-based tourism, local specialities, traditional crafts and indigenous cultural values will be promoted to create jobs, increase incomes and support sustainable livelihoods.



Lam Dong will mobilise funding from the State budget, private investment, international cooperation and other lawful sources to support conservation, restoration and heritage promotion. Scientific research, digital technology applications and cooperation with international organisations will also be strengthened to improve management and raise the geopark's profile.



The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been designated as the lead agency responsible for coordinating the geopark's management, protection and development, including preparations for UNESCO's revalidation process. Relevant departments and local authorities are required to ensure that all investment and development activities comply with heritage conservation regulations.



The enhanced management measures are expected to preserve the geopark's unique geological, cultural and ecological values while fully harnessing its tourism potential to promote green and sustainable development in the western part of the locality./.