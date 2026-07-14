Lam Dong launches new tourism products to boost summer travel

Visitors enjoy a leisurely stroll and the cool, refreshing atmosphere along Xuan Huong Lake in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province. Photo: VNA

Popular attractions such as Xuan Huong Lake, Lam Vien Square, Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area, Datanla Waterfall and Lang Biang Peak have been bustling with tourists, while many hotels in central Da Lat have reported weekend occupancy rates of 80–90%.

Nguyen Van Minh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said Da Lat remains his family's preferred destination every summer. According to him, Da Lat's cool climate, picturesque scenery, and wide range of activities for all ages make each trip a fresh and memorable experience.



"In the morning, we take a stroll around Xuan Huong Lake. In the afternoon, we visit local attractions, and in the evening, we explore the Da Lat Night Market and Lam Vien Square. Every time we return, there's always something new to discover," he said.



Meanwhile, Tran Thi Hanh, a tourist from Hanoi, said her family chose Lam Dong not only for relaxation but also to experience the province's distinctive tourism offerings.

"We especially enjoy visiting agricultural farms, tasting fresh local produce, and exploring cafés overlooking pine forests. In just a few days, our family can combine leisure with nature exploration, cultural experiences, and local cuisine," she said.

Following the 2025 merger with Dak Nong and Binh Thuan provinces, the new Lam Dong province has expanded its tourism space to include a diverse "highlands–forest–sea" ecosystem. Besides Da Lat, destinations such as Mui Ne, Phu Quy Island and the UNESCO-recognised Dak Nong Global Geopark are also attracting increasing numbers of visitors.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lam Dong welcomed nearly 12 million visitors in the first half of 2026, up more than 18% year-on-year. International arrivals reached 825,000, up 18.6%, while tourism revenue exceeded 33.31 trillion VND (1.28 billion USD), up over 22% from the same period last year.



The province is currently home to 4,295 accommodation establishments offering more than 68,000 rooms, along with 126 travel agencies and 1,180 licensed tour guides, providing sufficient capacity to meet the growing demand from visitors.

To boost the 2026 summer tourism season, the provincail Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a tourism stimulus campaign under the slogans "Lam Dong – Come to Love" and "People of Lam Dong – Experience Lam Dong Tourism." The province is also promoting its destination brand, "Lam Dong – A Journey of Sea, Flowers and Great Forests."

The campaign will run throughout 2026, with a particular focus on summer, featuring a wide range of cultural and tourism events. Highlights include the "Hoi Niem Tram Nam 2" (A Century of Memories 2) art programme at Nam Phuong Queen's Palace, weekly Saturday evening street music performances, the Phan Thiet Whale Worship Festival, the 2026 Nghinh Ong Quan Thanh De Quan Festival in Phan Thiet, and the Vietnam Tourism, Shopping and Culinary Exchange Festival.



The province will also host a series of large-scale events to promote its tourism image and enhance the competitiveness of its destinations. These include the planned reopening ceremony of Lien Khuong International Airport on August 19, a consultation forum on tourism development strategies for Lam Dong during 2026–2030 with a vision to 2040, various sporting competitions and community arts festivals, and Lam Dong Culture and Tourism Day in Ho Chi Minh City.



A major highlight of the year's tourism calendar will be the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival, scheduled for late December. The event is expected to serve as the province's flagship tourism attraction, drawing large numbers of domestic and international visitors.



Alongside these events, the provincial authorities are encouraging transport operators, accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues and wellness businesses to offer promotional packages, including discounts of 20–30% for travelers arriving by road.



According to Nguyen Lan Ngoc, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province sees building a destination that is safe, welcoming and rich in cultural identity as a key strategy for attracting and retaining visitors, alongside its natural advantages.



"What brings many visitors back is not only the cool climate and beautiful landscapes, but also the sense of peace, the warm hospitality and the unique cultural values of the region," she said.



With its cool climate, rich natural resources and diverse tourism offerings, Lam Dong aims to welcome 25.8 million visitors in 2026, further strengthening its position as one of Vietnam's leading tourism destinations./.