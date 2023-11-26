Korea Game Week 2023 takes place in Da Nang

The first Korea Game Week 2023 took place in the central city of Da Nang from November 24-25, introducing the latest gaming technologies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and its culture to people in the central region.

The event was co-organised by the RoK Embassy in Vietnam, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and Vietnam - Korea University of Information and Communication Technology.

Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr Huynh Cong Phap, the university principal, said that visitors to the event can experience the RoK’s gaming technology and culture. It also brings opportunities for Korean enterprises and Vietnamese training institutions to meet, exchange, and seek cooperation, particularly in human resources training for the gaming industry.

The event featured activities including a game programming and designing contest, an e-sport competition, talks with popular gamers, streamers, and influencers, an exhibition of works submitted to the Game Graphic Design Contest, and an exhibition of the Korean game industry and Korean culture space./.