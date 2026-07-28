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Khoi Nguyen 18 search and rescue operation: 48 survivors brought to safety
On July 26 and 27, the competent authorities of the parties involved made every effort to carry out the search and rescue operation, as well as provide medical care and assistance to those affected.
Despite rough seas, strong winds, and adverse weather conditions that have made the search and rescue efforts extremely challenging, Vietnamese competent forces remain committed to the search for the remaining missing persons with the highest level of determination./.