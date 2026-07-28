Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

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Khoi Nguyen 18 search and rescue operation: 48 survivors brought to safety

As of the afternoon of July 27, 48 people aboard the Khoi Nguyen 18 vessel had been rescued, according to information from Vietnamese authorities cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vietnamese authorities have received all the survivors who were rescued and provided with medical care by the Chinese side. They are currently on their way back to the mainland.

On July 26 and 27, the competent authorities of the parties involved made every effort to carry out the search and rescue operation, as well as provide medical care and assistance to those affected.

Despite rough seas, strong winds, and adverse weather conditions that have made the search and rescue efforts extremely challenging, Vietnamese competent forces remain committed to the search for the remaining missing persons with the highest level of determination./.

VNA/VNP

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