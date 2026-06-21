Khanh Hoa develops tourism products rooted in local culture, family experiences

The blue sea, blue sky and green mountains in Tri Nguyen island, Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Khanh Hoa is estimated to welcome 9.2 million visitors, including 3.8 million foreigners, in the first six months of 2026, up 52.93% from the same period last year. Tourism revenue is estimated at nearly 33.9 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD).



Tourism operators reported that family groups account for a significant share of visitors this summer. Travel preferences are also changing, with tourists increasingly seeking cultural immersion, culinary experiences and interactive activities for children in addition to beach holidays.

Raglai people in Bac Ai Dong commune, Khanh Hoa province perform traditional music. Photo: VNA

The return of domestic travellers and the continued growth of international arrivals have strengthened Khanh Hoa’s position as one of Vietnam’s leading coastal tourism destinations. To extend visitors' stays and increase spending, many attractions are introducing new products that go beyond traditional sea-and-island tourism.



A notable example is Nha Trang Xua (Old Nha Trang) Summer Festival 2026, held from June to August at Nha Trang Xua craft village. The event recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Vietnamese village through folk games, handicraft workshops, local cuisine and cultural performances.



Visitors can take part in activities such as kite-making, pottery crafting, mask painting and traditional children’s games, while a series of folk festivals celebrating cakes, fruits and lotus flowers are being organised throughout the summer. The programme is designed to appeal to families, young people and international visitors alike.



According to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, managing director at Nha Trang Xua, the festival draws inspiration from childhood memories and Vietnamese summer traditions, aiming to create a space where families can connect, children can explore and visitors can gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture.

Raglai people’s traditional hand-made bamboo products in Bac Ai Dong commune, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

The initiative reflects a broader trend in Khanh Hoa’s tourism strategy: developing products based on local culture, community heritage and family experiences. Such products provide visitors with more activities beyond the beach, and encourage longer stays and repeat visits.



The province has also maintained a busy calendar of cultural, sports and entertainment events. Earlier this summer, the Asia-Pacific Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 attracted around 2,300 motorcycles and biker clubs from 11 countries, drawing approximately 90,000 visitors. The Victory Challenge 2026 international off-road sports car race also brought thousands of spectators to Nha Trang.



These events highlight the effectiveness of combining tourism promotion with sports and entertainment. While marine tourism remains the foundation of Khanh Hoa’s appeal, culture, cuisine, festivals and family-oriented experiences are becoming increasingly important complementary products.



Provincial authorities said Khanh Hoa would continue developing distinctive tourism products, promoting green tourism standards and improving service quality. Tourism sites and attractions are continuing to refresh their products, invest in workforce training, and enhance professionalism.



For family travellers, safety, convenience, child-friendly experiences and welcoming resort environments are key factors influencing destination choices. For international visitors, access to quality information and guidance, convenient payment services, environmental cleanliness and authentic cultural experiences play an important role in creating a positive impression.



With its natural advantages and ongoing efforts to diversify tourism products, Khanh Hoa is steadily evolving from a traditional beach destination into a multi-experience tourism hub, reinforcing its competitiveness as one of Vietnam’s premier travel destinations./.