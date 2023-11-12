Judo tournament marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties

Nearly 300 athletes from Vietnamese localities and clubs and Japan competed at a Judo tournament celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and the 2023 Open Judo Championship Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the southern province from November 9-11.



The tournament was among a series of activities of the Vietnam-Japan Culture Week in the province.



With seven gold medals, the Japan team came first at the tournament. It was followed by the Ba Ria-Vung Tau team, with one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals, and the Vietnam team with three silvers and four bronzes.



Meanwhile, the Ba Ria-Vung Tau provincial Sports Training and Competition Centre topped the 2023 Open Judo Championship Ba Ria-Vung Tau with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals./.