Journalism on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Honored

Le Thi Thuy, President of the Vietnam Women's Union, and Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, present A Prizes to the winning authors and author teams. Photo: Tuan Anh/VNA

VNP reporters Hong Hanh and Nguyen Tuoi received the Honorable Mention for a series on Women Writing the Journey Toward Equality at the award ceremony in Hanoi on July 15.

The awards recognize journalists, media organizations and news outlets whose work has helped raise public awareness, challenge gender stereotypes and advance gender equality in Vietnam.

The ceremony was attended by Le Thi Thuy, President of the Vietnam Women's Union; Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union and Head of the Awards Organizing Committee; Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam; ambassadors and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions; and leaders of the Vietnam Journalists Association.

Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, delivers remarks at the 2nd National Press Awards on Gender Equality 2026 in Hanoi. Photo: Tuan Anh/VNA

The A Prize in the print category went to a series by reporters from Vietnam Law Newspaper. Vietnam Women Newspaper won the top award in the online category. In radio, a series by a team from the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1) received the top honor, while the Military Radio and Television Center took the top prize in the television category.

The organizing committee also presented four B Prizes, eight C Prizes and eight Honorable Mentions across the four media categories. Three news organizations were also recognized for submitting the largest number of entries.

Delegates pose for a photo at the ceremony. Photo: Nguyen Tuoi/VNP

According to the organizers, this year's competition attracted 138 entries from 109 individual and group authors, including 70 online, 28 print, 28 radio and 12 television submissions. Following preliminary screening, 85 entries advanced to the final round of judging.

The awards recognize the vital role of the media in shaping public opinion, communicating gender equality policies, challenging gender bias and stereotypes and highlighting effective initiatives that foster a safer, more inclusive and equitable society where women and men can participate equally and share the benefits of development.