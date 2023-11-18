Japan’s Hokkaido Festival kicks off in Quang Ninh

The three-day event forms part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and is to implement the exchange and cooperation agreemtn between Quang Ninh and Hokkaido on the organization of the Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long city.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Cao Tuong Huy, acting Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, highlighted the festival’s significance, saying that it reflects the solidarity and friendship between the two localities. It is to enhance understanding and trust of the people of Quang Ninh and Hokkaido and offers opportunities for cooperation, contributing to promoting and deepening the Vietnam-Japan intensive strategic partnership.

Suzuki Naomichi, Hokkaido Governor, stressed that the Japanese prefecture has set up exchange and cooperation ties with Vietnamese partners in various areas, such as agriculture, fisheries, the environment, information technology. He hoped for more Vietnamese people to pay their heed to Hokkaido via the event, and to travel to Hokkaido for tourism, study and work.

He expressed his wish that the relations between the two countries in general and the two localities in particular will be gain big achievements.

Themed “Quang Ninh- Hokkaido: Rich Cultural Integration”, the festival has attracted thousands of local people and visitors. It covers diverse activities such as a Quang Ninh - Japan investment promotion conference, an exhibition of Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine, street art performances, a workshop on cultural - tourism ties and human resources development, and a launch of the Japanese culture and language centre at Ha Long University./.