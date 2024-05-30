Japanese prefecture to launch new health insurance for Vietnamese workers’ family members

On May 24, Yamanashi prefecture's authorities holds an online Q&A session about the new insurance policy. (Photo: nhk.or.jp)



Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture has announced that it will launch a new health insurance system for family members of Vietnamese guest workers in the locality as a move to attract more Vietnamese labourers.

The NHK World Japan television reported that the new insurance system will start receiving applicants in June.

On May 24, Yamanashi prefecture's authorities held an online Q&A session about the new insurance policy, with more than 20 companies that employ Vietnamese people in the prefecture attending.

According to a Vietnamese company that uses the insurance service, with the new health insurance regime, Vietnamese workers’ relatives such as parents or spouses will pay only 10% of the medical check-up and treatment costs.

A representative of the Yamanashi government said for companies that provide insurance support for workers, the prefecture will subsidise a certain amount.

Irikura Yukiko, head of the department of gender equality and promotion of foreigners' activities in the prefecture, affirmed that the locality wants to create an environment where Vietnamese people can work without worry, thereby helping to resolve its labour shortage./.