Japanese PM’s Vietnam visit to elevate bilateral ties to new height: diplomat

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki. Photo: VNA

Speaking at a press briefing with Vietnamese media on April 28, Ito Naoki described the trip as highly significant, taking place as Vietnam marks the 51st anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975-2026), and reflecting the strong importance the Japanese Government attaches to bilateral relations.The visit, to be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, also comes at a particularly meaningful time as Vietnam has recently completed the consolidation of its government apparatus. Ambassador Ito noted that it has become almost customary for Japanese prime ministers to visit Vietnam within a year of taking office, underscoring Japan’s consistent prioritisation of ties with Vietnam.The trip aims to build trust between the two countries’ leaders, review the achievements of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and confirm key directions for future cooperation.Japan deeply admires Vietnam’s remarkable economic achievements during more than 50 years since national reunification, as well as the country’s path of peace and development, the ambassador stated.He added that the visit will serve as an opportunity for both countries to reaffirm closer coordination within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, and address regional and global issues of shared concern.