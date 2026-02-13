Int’l trade fair for apparel, textiles, textile technologies to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT 2026) is expected to expand its scale by 20% compared to last year's edition. Photo: bnews.vn

Hundreds of enterprises and leading brands in textiles and garments, accessories and materials, machinery, and advanced technologies are set to gather at the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT 2026), scheduled for February 26–28, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with Germany’s Messe Frankfurt Group, the fair will feature a wide range of textile products such as yarn, fabrics, garments, accessories, trimmings, as well as technologies and services for the textile industry.

According to Vietrade, VIATT 2026 aims to promote the development of Vietnam’s textile and garment industry by enhancing production technologies, strengthening sustainability, and expanding technical textile segments. The event is expected to create opportunities for international businesses to tap into the growth potential of Vietnam and ASEAN, while enabling domestic enterprises to connect more effectively with global buyers.

Building on the success of the 2025 edition, the fair is projected to expand its scale by 20% year on year, from 15,000 sq.m to 18,000 sq.m. Nearly 1,000 booths from more than 450 domestic and international companies from 21 countries and territories will be featured.

Aligned to develop a circular economy and promote green growth, the fair will continue to serve as a value-connection platform for businesses pursuing sustainable development through the Econogy Hub. This dedicated zone will showcase environmentally friendly materials, sustainable production processes, and international certification standards, in line with Vietnam’s target of building a circular textile economy by 2050.

To further expand technological applications, the fair will debut a specialised zone for textile chemicals and dyes, featuring additives for chemical recycling, fibre production, finishing treatments, surface coatings, and various dyes and colourants.

Meanwhile, the Innovation and Digital Solutions Zone will be expanded, bringing together advanced technologies supporting optimisation in design, manufacturing, and supply chain management, ranging from AI-based design simulation to modern automation systems. Following its successful debut in 2025, the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) will return with its WiseEye fabric inspection technology for automated defect detection.

Reflecting Vietnam’s growing role as a leading textile and garment exporter, VIATT 2026 will expand its scope to include finished apparel products, with a dedicated fashion brand zone for small-scale labels and a fashion accessories area featuring handbags, footwear, and jewellery.

Some thematic forums and conferences will be organised within the framework of the event, including a textile industry forum on trade volatility in 2026, and a summit on Vietnam’s textile and garment development strategy, focusing on artificial intelligence applications, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and compliance with international standards.

VIATT 2025 attracted more than 19,000 visitors from over 70 countries and territories, up more than 10% from 2024, according to Vietrade./.