Int’l garment-textile fairs open in HCM City

The events include the 21st Vietnam International Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG-2023), the 21st Vietnam International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Exhibition 2023 (VITATEX 2023), the Vietnam International Dyeing & Chemical Industry Exhibition 2023 (DYECHEM 2023) and the Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Material Exhibition (VFM 2023).

The events are jointly held by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD), the Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam, among others, with support of the Vietnam Cotton and Spinning Association (VCOSA), the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry (VAMI), the Shoes and Leather Association of Ho Chi Minh City (SLA) and the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting (Agtek).

The series of fairs gather 830 booths of more than 500 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories, including India, Bangladesh, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Switzerland and Italy. The theme of the fairs focuses on factory digitalisation, aiming to promote modernisation and digitalisation of Vietnam's textile and garment industry.

Cutting edge technologies, products and creative solutions in garment and textile, and footwear will be presented during the events.

Judy Wang, General Director of Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam, said that the series of events are prestigious destination for enterprises to seek and optimise digital appliances to improve overall efficiency and reduce costs, turning crisis into opportunities for growth.

Running until October 28, several seminars and conferences on sustainable garment and textile supply chain, green transition and digitalisation in the sector will also be held within the framework of the events./.