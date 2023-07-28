Despite not being able to secure any point against the Portuguese women's national team in the second match of Group E at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, coach Mai Duc Chung's team still received praise from the international media for their relentless fighting spirit.



Compared to the opening match against the reigning champion - the US, coach Chung arranged a more attacking-oriented lineup for the Vietnamese team in their clash with Portugal. The Vietnamese players created some notable opportunities in the opponent's penalty area, but they couldn't convert them into goals and had to accept a 0-2 defeat.



The FIFA said the Vietnamese women's national team may not have advanced past the group stage, but their players can be proud of their efforts in their first World Cup appearance. They fought hard against higher-ranked opponents and proved that they belong on the world stage.



New Zealand’s Stuff website and the US’s Fox Sports also heaped praises on the Vietnamese teman.



Following the defeat, the Vietnamese team has become the third team to be eliminated, after Zambia and Costa Rica.



The upcoming match against the Netherlands on August 1 is the last chance for the Vietnamese women players to score or earn points before leaving the tournament./.