In the News
Institutional improvement key to driving innovation: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has reiterated Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s view that Vietnam must create a new breakthrough in institutional framework and legislation, turning them into a growth driver.
Chairing the Government’s meeting on lawbuilding in Hanoi on June 27, PM Hung said the draft laws and resolutions under consideration hold significance so they should be revised and issued to ensure the resolute enforcement as directed by the Politburo, Secretariat, and General Secretary and President Lam.
He called for tacking urgent issues, streamlining administrative procedures and business regulations, promptly clear institutional bottlenecks and barriers, cut compliance costs for citizens and businesses, improve the investment climate, toward the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth and meeting requirements for operating the new three-tier administration model.
The PM instructed ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to take direct responsibility for overseeing the drafting of the proposed laws and resolutions, and expedite their completion in full compliance with the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.
The legislative package is to be submitted to the National Assembly at its upcoming extraordinary session, with quality, timeliness and effectiveness ensured. Deputy PMs in charge and ministers were assigned to personally direct the completion of the draft laws and resolutions.
The Government Office was tasked with leading, in coordination with ministries and relevant agencies, the incorporation of all comments and the prompt finalisation of the meeting’s resolution.
The Government leader offered feedback on a number of specific provisions in the draft laws and resolutions, making it easier for ministers and agency heads to make the final versions.
In particular, he called for a thorough review of steps to streamline administrative procedures and business conditions, accelerate decentralisation and the delegation of authority, conduct comprehensive impact assessments, and give careful consideration to feedback from citizens, businesses and other stakeholders affected by the proposed legislation.
Clearing legal bottlenecks
The Prime Minister called for turning the directives issued by the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and General Secretary and President To Lam into action, stressing that refining the legal and institutional frameworks, together with overseeing their enforcement, must remain a core, continuous responsibility of ministries and agencies.
Ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies must be held accountable before the Government and the PM for the quality and progress of legislation within their respective mandate, he said.