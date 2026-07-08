Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

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Information collected to locate burial sites of martyrs fallen in 1968 Tan Son Nhat airport attack

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command said on July 7 that it is coordinating with domestic and foreign agencies and units to collect information and locate burial sites of martyrs who died in the Tan Son Nhat airport attack on the night of January 30 and early morning of January 31, 1968 (the first and second days of the Mau Than Lunar New Year).

  An archival photo marking the burial site of soldiers who fell in the attack on Tan Son Nhat Airport during the 1968 Tet Offensive. Photo: VNA  

Historical documents and domestic and international sources suggest that two mass graves may exist in the western end area of Tan Son Nhat airport, where officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives in the historic battle.

The command called on veterans who participated in or have information about the 1968 battle; former US and allied servicemen who operated in the airport area; martyrs’ relatives, residents, researchers and individuals holding relevant documents, diaries, maps, photographs or memories about the burial of martyrs to share information. All information, regardless of size, will be respectfully received, verified and kept confidential in accordance with regulations.

Information can be provided to Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74 under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, via phone/Zalo: 0988.115.272 or email: phuongthao201213@gmail.com.

The same day, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and relevant agencies collected DNA samples from Huynh Van Muoi and Huynh Van Nho in Tay Ninh province to verify their possible link to martyr Huynh Van Quen, whose remains were recently discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. The sampling aimed to support DNA testing, comparison and identification of the remains./.

VNA/VNP

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