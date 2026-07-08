Information collected to locate burial sites of martyrs fallen in 1968 Tan Son Nhat airport attack

An archival photo marking the burial site of soldiers who fell in the attack on Tan Son Nhat Airport during the 1968 Tet Offensive. Photo: VNA

Historical documents and domestic and international sources suggest that two mass graves may exist in the western end area of Tan Son Nhat airport, where officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives in the historic battle.The command called on veterans who participated in or have information about the 1968 battle; former US and allied servicemen who operated in the airport area; martyrs’ relatives, residents, researchers and individuals holding relevant documents, diaries, maps, photographs or memories about the burial of martyrs to share information. All information, regardless of size, will be respectfully received, verified and kept confidential in accordance with regulations.Information can be provided to Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74 under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, via phone/Zalo: 0988.115.272 or email: phuongthao201213@gmail.com.The same day, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and relevant agencies collected DNA samples from Huynh Van Muoi and Huynh Van Nho in Tay Ninh province to verify their possible link to martyr Huynh Van Quen, whose remains were recently discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. The sampling aimed to support DNA testing, comparison and identification of the remains./.