Da Nang city is attracting a growing number of Indian visitors. Photo: VNA

According to the June 25 article, affordable hotels, direct flights, easy visas and breathtaking landscapes are making Vietnam one of the most sought-after international destinations for Indian travellers looking for value and unforgettable experiences.

The publication also highlighted that Vietnam has rapidly emerged as one of the most popular international destinations among Indian travellers. From affordable luxury and visa-friendly policies to stunning landscapes and Indian food options, the Southeast Asian nation offers a combination that appeals to both first-time and experienced travellers.

It noted improved flight connectivity, such as direct flights from cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have made Vietnam more accessible than ever. Reduced travel time and competitive airfares have encouraged more Indians to consider the country for short holidays.

Besides, Vietnam's e-visa system has made travel planning easier for Indian tourists. The streamlined application process removes much of the hassle associated with international travel.

The article noted that whether travellers want beach holidays in Da Nang and Phu Quoc, cultural experiences in Hanoi and Hoi An, or natural beauty in Ha Long Bay and Sapa, Vietnam offers diverse experiences within a single trip.

Notably, Indian food is easy to find as the growing number of Indian tourists has led to an increase in Indian restaurants across popular Vietnamese destinations. Vegetarian travellers also find several suitable dining options.

According to Indiatvnews, picturesque locations such as Ha Long Bay, the Golden Bridge, Hoi An's lantern streets and Da Nang's beaches have become social media favourites, inspiring more Indians to add Vietnam to their travel bucket lists.

The publication concluded that Vietnam is generally considered a safe destination for tourists. Its well-developed tourism infrastructure, welcoming locals and organised attractions make it appealing for families, couples and solo travellers alike./.