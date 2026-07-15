Indian Embassy thanks Vietnam for support after Phu Quoc boat tragedy

The bodies of Indian tourists who lost their lives in the July 11 canoe capsize in Phu Quoc are transferred onto an aircraft for repatriation to India. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has expressed its gratitude to Vietnamese authorities and people for their support following the speedboat capsizet off Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, whose remains have been repatriated to India.



The embassy said on its official X account that the flight carrying the victims' mortal remains departed Ho Chi Minh City on July 13 and arrived in Mumbai later the same day. Authorities in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu coordinated the transportation of the remains to their final destinations.



According to the embassy, among the 15 victims, 10 come from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.



The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City also thanked the authorities of the Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang province, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies for their assistance provided following the accident.



"We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength in this extreme hour of grief," the embassy said.



The accident occurred on July 11 when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island.

According to the embassy, 16 survivors have returned home, while one victim remains under treatment in Vietnam.



The male patient suffered severe respiratory failure caused by drowning, shock, multiple traumatic injuries and brain haemorrhage. He also had underlying diabetes and an acute heart attack resulting from a blocked coronary artery.



After assessing the risks and benefits, doctors performed an emergency coronary intervention in Phu Quoc. Following more than two hours of treatment, a medical team from Cho Ray Hospital successfully reopened the blocked artery and implanted a temporary pacemaker to stabilise the patient's condition.



Once his health improved, he was transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for specialised treatment. His family has since arrived in Vietnam to care for him.



Vietnamese authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident and will handle any violations in accordance with the law./.