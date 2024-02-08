Huong Pagoda Festival to begin on February 11

The Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, is set to open in Huong Son commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc, on February 11 (the second day of the lunar new year) and last until May 1.



Speaking at a recent meeting on the festival organisation, Vice Chairman of the My Duc district People's Committee Dang Van Canh who is also head of the festival organising board, affirmed preparations for the festival have completed.



This year, e-tickets will be used instead of paper ones as a measure to curb congestion and overcrowding in the first days of the festival.



The Huong Son relic site management board has improved the quality of boat management, along with locating restaurants and regulating traffic flows.



About 3,800 - 4,500 boats are qualified to provide service at this year's festival. Moreover, 110 electrical cars will be available on three routes, namely Hoi Xa bus station - Yen Vy ferry station, Duc Khe bus station - Dong Cu station, and Road No1 bus station - Tuyet Son pagoda ferry station.



Going to Huong Pagoda is a spiritual journey to the Buddhist Land – where the Goddess of Mercy leads a religious life.



Visitors have sightseeing trips to pagodas, temples and caves which are the main attractions at the Huong pagoda festival, and join ceremonies to ask for favours from Lord Buddha.



Built in the late 17th century, the Huong Pagoda Complex has a large number of pagodas, temples, and caverns filled with marvelous stalactites and stalagmites.



The Huong Tich cavern has the autograph of Lord Trinh Sam in 1770, describing the cavern as the most beautiful cave in the country.



It was recognised as a special national relic site in 2018./.