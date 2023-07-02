Hundreds of artists perform to celebrate the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - HCM City

Hundreds of artists from various fields will participate in performances on the occasion of the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City (1698-2023) and 47 years since Sai Gon - Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2023).



Cultural and artistic activities on this anniversary are planned by the People's Committee of HCM City and will be carried out by the City Centre for Light Music.



According to Meritorious Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, deputy director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the special art programme will be officially kicked off at 7pm on July 2 at the main stage area of District 1's 23/9 Park and broadcasted live on television and radio.



Besides these performances, relevant authorities of HCM City will organise a wide range of activities, including water puppet shows, sports events, cooking contests, and a traditional costume show, among others, with an aim to tighten relationships among family members and celebrate the role of the family in social life.



On this occasion, the city will also hold a ceremony to announce and award OCOP products in HCM City with the theme “A new day in the countryside”, taking place at 7pm on June 30, at 23/9 Park./.