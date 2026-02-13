Hue’s cultural heritage, modern connectivity highlighted at Spring Fair 2026

Hue city’s pavilion at the Spring Fair 2026. Photo: phuxuan.hue.gov.vn

At the Spring Fair 2026, Hue city’s pavilion has emerged as a highlight in the “Spring Journey to the Homeland – Specialties from All Regions” section, bringing together nearly 30 enterprises showcasing hundreds of typical agricultural products, specialties and handicrafts.

Beyond encouraging sales, the exhibition space tells stories of traditional craft villages, cultural values and the locality’s sustainable development orientation as it seeks to expand into the northern market.

Among the bustling fairgrounds filled with regional specialties, Hue’s display draws attention with simple yet elegant handbags and conical hats woven from co bang (seagrass). Behind these seemingly modest products lies the nearly 500-year-old story of Pho Trach village, located along the O Lau River flowing into the Tam Giang Lagoon – the largest lagoon system in Southeast Asia.

Formed during the southward expansion of the Nguyen Lords, Pho Trach has long endured annual floods in its low-lying terrain. Over generations, weaving seagrass became a vital livelihood, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of local residents.

Hue’s co bang possesses distinctive qualities. Its stems are slender, hollow and fine, creating smooth fibers that absorb little moisture, resist mold and ensure durability. Compared to sedge from northern Vietnam or seagrass from the Mekong Delta, Hue’s material offers a lighter, more refined aesthetic, suitable for crafting handbags, wallets, hats and everyday decorative items.

Yet like many traditional crafts, the village has faced challenges. Cheap industrial goods have narrowed markets for handmade products, while outdated designs made it difficult to reach younger consumers. The craft has largely been sustained by older women, amid concerns that a long-standing cultural value could fade.

In April 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maries brand was established in Hue city with a mission to revitalise the craft and secure stable livelihoods for Pho Trach’s women.

According to Le Minh Thu, Head of Communications and Events at Maries Co., Ltd., the company focuses on cultural depth and practical value rather than mass production. From harvesting and processing raw materials to weaving and hand-painting, the production chain is locally organised, providing stable income for rural women.

Traditional seagrass textures are combined with contemporary hand-painted motifs inspired by Vietnamese culture and Hue’s royal art, including lotus flowers and architectural patterns. The involvement of graduates from Hue University of Arts has given products a harmonious blend of classic elegance and modern design. Environmentally friendly practices, including the use of natural materials and sustainable cultivation, further enhance their appeal.

Recognition has followed, with Hue’s seagrass products receiving the city-level Outstanding Rural Industrial Product certification.

Participation in the Spring Fair 2026 is viewed as an important opportunity to access the northern market, particularly Hanoi. The open and interactive pavilion not only features OCOP products and processed seafood but also promotes Hue’s socio-economic achievements and cultural destinations.

Sales have been vibrant. Natural, origin-traceable products have attracted strong interest, especially processed seafood such as fish sauce and dried anchovies. Many Hanoi consumers expressed appreciation for Hue’s distinctive flavours and refined presentation.

For Hue, the fair is more than a short-term sales channel. It is part of a broader strategy to promote the city’s development orientation to 2030, with a vision to 2045, linked to green growth, the digital economy and international integration. By connecting tradition with modern market demands, Hue is reinforcing the sustainable value of its cultural heritage in today’s dynamic economy./.