Hue photo exhibition revisits memories of Vietnam through the lens of French photographers

The exhibition showcases the works of 45 artists participating in the 5th Art and Heritage Workshop held in Hue from May 10 to June 10, 2026. Photo: VNA

The show, running through July 25, is co-hosted by the French Institute in Vietnam (IFV), the Organising Committee of Hue Festival 2026, and the Hue University of Education.

Organisers frame the exhibition as an invitation to retrace Vietnam’s historical journey. Each photo functions as a fragment of a larger story, spotlighting the vitality, determination, and resilience that have defined the Vietnamese people across periods of upheaval.

Displayed together, the works forge a shared Franco-Vietnamese memory built on friendship, mutual respect and understanding, said Franck Bolgiani, Cultural Attaché at the French Embassy and IFV Deputy Director. Photography, he added, is not just a record of reality but a universal language that bridges cultures and generations.

Visitor at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

The 27-image show spans the 1970s through the late 1980s. Daniel Roussel, then a resident correspondent for the French daily L’Humanité, delivers a rare look at daily life between 1980 and 1986. He documented ordinary scenes with clear admiration, creating a visual archive of the post-war period. Alongside his journalistic writings and documentary films, the photos stand as a tribute to enduring resilience of the Vietnamese people.

Gilbert Bertrand’s black-and-white series, shot between 1970 and 1975 while he was posted at French cultural centres in Da Lat and Saigon, captures moments tied to pivotal historical turning points. An amateur driven by passion, Bertrand produced works that were long unpublished and is now recognised for both their artistic and documentary value, offering a window into a distinct chapter of Vietnam’s past.

Lily Franey’s emotionally charged photos, taken from 1987 onward during her working trip with the French humanitarian group Secours populaire français, document a country gradually recovering from war. Her humanistic lens captures everyday scenes infused with hope and renewal, delivering an unvarnished portrait of perseverance and rebuilding in the early Doi Moi (Renewal) years.

The exhibition debuted at the French Embassy in Hanoi and later moved to the Da Nang Museum as part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale, before arriving in Hue for the 2026 festival./.