Hue Nam Temple Festival: From imperial relic to distinctive cultural celebration in Hue

A ritual at Hue Nam Temple Festival. Photo: VNA

Closely associated with the worship of the Mother Goddess Thien Y A Na, the festival offers not only a worship experience but also a deep immersion into the spiritual and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.



Located on Ngoc Tran Mountain along the Huong River, Hue Nam Temple, also known as Hon Chen Temple, holds a central place in the spiritual life of Hue residents. Originally a Cham sanctuary dedicated to the goddess Po Nagar, the site later became a place of worship for Thien Y A Na under Vietnamese belief systems, reflecting a unique process of cultural and religious integration. Over time, the temple evolved into a syncretic space where multiple beliefs coexist, including the worship of Buddhist figures and other deities.



Historically known as Ngoc Tran Son Tu, the temple was renamed Hue Nam during the reign of King Dong Khanh in the late 19th century, symbolising royal gratitude to the Mother Goddess. It is also the only temple in Hue that harmoniously combines royal ceremonial elements with folk religious practices, creating a distinctive blend of court ritual and popular belief.



The festival itself has long been a hallmark of the spiritual and cultural identity of Hue and the central region at large. Rooted in the Mother Goddess worship tradition - recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, it serves as a vibrant space where community values, traditions and beliefs are preserved and passed down through generations.



Closely associated with the worship of the Mother Goddess Thien Y A Na, the festival offers not only a worship experience but also a deep immersion into the spiritual and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.Located on Ngoc Tran Mountain along the Huong River, Hue Nam Temple, also known as Hon Chen Temple, holds a central place in the spiritual life of Hue residents. Originally a Cham sanctuary dedicated to the goddess Po Nagar, the site later became a place of worship for Thien Y A Na under Vietnamese belief systems, reflecting a unique process of cultural and religious integration. Over time, the temple evolved into a syncretic space where multiple beliefs coexist, including the worship of Buddhist figures and other deities.Historically known as Ngoc Tran Son Tu, the temple was renamed Hue Nam during the reign of King Dong Khanh in the late 19th century, symbolising royal gratitude to the Mother Goddess. It is also the only temple in Hue that harmoniously combines royal ceremonial elements with folk religious practices, creating a distinctive blend of court ritual and popular belief.The festival itself has long been a hallmark of the spiritual and cultural identity of Hue and the central region at large. Rooted in the Mother Goddess worship tradition - recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, it serves as a vibrant space where community values, traditions and beliefs are preserved and passed down through generations.

A ritual at Hue Nam Temple Festival. Photo: VNA

A highlight of the festival is the unique procession of the Mother Goddess, conducted both on land and along the Huong River. Decorated palanquins, traditional music and ritual chants create a sacred yet visually striking cultural spectacle.



The festival also features a series of solemn rituals, including the opening ceremony, the welcoming of the deity into the temple, pilgrimages, offerings and prayers for peace, health and prosperity. The main ritual, praying for national peace and prosperity, underscores the strong communal spirit embedded in the event.



Beyond its spiritual significance, the festival contributes to preserving and promoting core Vietnamese values such as gratitude, community cohesion and respect for ancestors. It also enhances the cultural and tourism appeal of Hue, showcasing its rich architectural, historical and natural heritage.



According to organisers, the 2026 festival will be held at Hue Nam Temple, Thuong Bac communal house and the Mother Goddess shrine at 352 Chi Lang Street, with an expected attendance of 6,000–10,000 participants./.