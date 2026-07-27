Hue city named among Asia's top destinations for traditional cuisine

A bowl of authentic bun bo Hue is served to visitors at the National Bun Bo Hue Festival in Hue City. Photo: Nguyen Ly/VNA

According to Agoda, food is one of the strongest motivations for travellers exploring new destinations. By highlighting Asia's culinary "hidden gems", the platform aims to connect visitors with places where local dishes reflect history, cultural heritage and the creativity of local communities.Hue stood out for its imperial cuisine, a culinary tradition rooted in the city's history as the capital of the Nguyen Dynasty. Renowned for its refined flavours, meticulous preparation and artistic presentation, Hue's cuisine reflects centuries of royal and cultural traditions.Signature dishes such as 'Bun bo Hue' (Hue spicy beef noodle soup), 'Banh beo' (steamed rice cakes), 'Banh khoai' (Hue-style crispy pancake) and 'Banh bot loc' (tapioca dumplings) embody the unique identity of the former imperial capital while showcasing the richness of Vietnam's culinary heritage.Hue's inclusion on Agoda's list further highlights the growing international appeal of Vietnamese cuisine and reflects an increasing trend of travellers choosing Vietnam not only for its landscapes and cultural heritage, but also for its authentic local food experiences.This is not the first international recognition for Hue's gastronomy. In 2023, global food guide TasteAtlas ranked the city 28th among the world's 100 Best Food Cities, recognising the richness and diversity of its local cuisine.Hue is home to more than 1,700 of the roughly 3,000 Vietnamese dishes documented in the Nguyen Dynasty's royal records. Its culinary heritage spans three main traditions: folk cuisine, imperial cuisine and vegetarian cuisine.Known for emphasising quality over quantity, Hue cuisine is distinguished by sophisticated cooking techniques, elegant presentation and a refined dining culture that transforms every meal into an artistic experience.Food has become one of the strongest draws for visitors to Hue, with many travellers choosing the city specifically to explore its culinary traditions. Beyond royal banquets and vegetarian feasts, visitors can enjoy local favourites such as 'Com hen' (clam rice), a wide variety of traditional Hue cakes and sweet soups prepared by local residents, offering an authentic taste of the city's culinary heritage.From elaborate royal delicacies once served to Nguyen emperors to humble home-style dishes, Hue's cuisine reflects the craftsmanship, creativity and attention to detail that have defined the city's food culture for generations. With more than 1,000 recipes still preserved in the Hue style, including imperial dishes, the city remains one of Vietnam's richest culinary destinations./.