Hue by Light -The live show to take place in December

A light art show named “Hue by light – The live show” will take place on December 12 in the Imperial Citadel in the former imperial city of Hue (the central province of Thua Thien-Hue), heard a press conference held in Hue on November 21.

The event will be organised by the French Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the French Institute in Vietnam, Thua Thien Hue People's Committee and AC3 Studio company of France to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam.

Accordingly, the show will be carried out by AC3 Studio, the company responsible for the lighting work of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with artists, experts and 3D mapping lighting technology brought from France.

The performance will see French artists use a projector system with a light intensity of 300,000 lumens to illuminate the ancient relic of Ngo Mon, creating surreal 3D visual effects. During the 50-minute show, images of Ngo Mon covered in white snow and legendary animals such as dragons and phoenixes flapping their wings and flying up from the Ngu Phung Pavilion will be created through 3D mapping art.

Coupled with musical performances by famous artists from France and Vietnam, the show is expected to be a unique sound and light party giving unforgettable moments to spectators.

Hue by light - The live show is under the umbrella of the Hue International Music Festival 2023, taking place in the former imperial capital from December 8-12./.