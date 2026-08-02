Hue Autumn Festival 2026 to offer vibrant blend of heritage, music and sports

Hue Ao Dai Week 2026. Photo: VNA

The Autumn Festival, one of the four seasonal highlights of Hue Festival 2026, will take place throughout August and September, offering visitors a diverse program of cultural, sporting, musical and heritage events celebrating the rich identity of the former imperial capital.



According to the organising committee, throughout August, the Hue Sports Festival will feature 19 sporting events alongside other Autumn Festival activities. Held in response to the campaign "All people practice physical training following the example of great Uncle Ho," the programme seeks to improve public health, preserve traditional sports and cultural values, and strengthen exchanges between Hue and other localities. More than 15,000 domestic and international athletes and spectators are expected to take part.



A key highlight will be the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, an international heritage and music festival scheduled for August 30 to September 1 at the Hue City Sports Centre Square. The event will be open free of charge to residents and visitors during the National Day holiday.



Its centrepiece will be two grand concerts featuring leading Vietnamese and international artists under the theme "City Awakening." Combining contemporary performances with Hue's cultural legacy, the concerts aim to showcase a city that preserves its traditions while embracing innovation and global integration.



Another major attraction will be the Hue Nam Palace Festival, one of Hue's most distinctive folk religious festivals, to be held from August 20 to 22. A special art programme celebrating National Day (September 2) will also take place on Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street in Thuan Hoa ward.



September will feature a series of cultural and sporting events, including a traditional boat race on the Huong River, the Hue Lion Dance Festival 2026, the opening ceremony of Hue City's Sports Games and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.



Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy the "Tuong Hue – Ngan xua am vong" programme, bringing the city's royal classical drama closer to the public, and the "Full Moon Night at the Imperial Palace" celebration, offering Mid-Autumn experiences in the historic royal complex.



Other activities, including the Truyen Lo Festival, which honours outstanding students, and the "Sac mau em yeu” (Colours we love), a children's art festival, will further enrich the autumn festivities.



According to the organising committee, the Autumn Festival 2026 promises a memorable cultural experience, blending traditional festivals, heritage performances and contemporary music to showcase Hue's enduring cultural appeal./.