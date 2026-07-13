Hue–Phong Nha tourist train to be launched on September 1

The Son River winds through the core zone of the Phong Nha–Ke Bang World Natural Heritage Site, where karst forest ecosystems and dramatic limestone landscapes create an extraordinary natural setting. Photo: Kha Pham/VNA

The central province of Quang Tri is working with the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRC) to complete the project, which is expected to create a distinctive railway tourism product linking major heritage sites and scenic destinations across Vietnam's north-central region while strengthening regional tourism connectivity.

Under the proposal prepared by the VRC, the tourist train will travel approximately 190 km, connecting Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations. The journey is expected to take about four hours and 30 minutes, with fares starting from 360,000 VND (13.7 USD) per passenger per trip.

The seven-carriage train will be designed to offer an immersive travel experience, featuring spaces showcasing regional culture, One Commune One Product (OCOP) specialties, local cuisine and traditional art performances.

The route will allow visitors to explore a range of iconic attractions, including the Complex of Hue Monuments, the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, the Vinh Moc Tunnels and the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. It is envisioned as a "one journey – multiple experiences" model integrating rail transport with travel, accommodation and sightseeing services.

At a recent meeting between the VRC and the Quang Tri provincial People's Committee, officials described the project as highly feasible and consistent with regional tourism development strategies while making effective use of the country's existing railway infrastructure.

Participants proposed developing a distinctive identity for the train inspired by regional heritage, incorporating the golden-brown hues of the former imperial capital of Hue, the green landscapes of Phong Nha–Ke Bang and imagery symbolising Quang Tri as a land of peace. The train's interior would also introduce passengers to the cultural heritage, historical sites and scenic attractions along the route.

They also recommended competitive ticket prices, diversified travel packages combining accommodation, sightseeing and shuttle services, convenient schedules, improved transport links from stations to tourist destinations, and stronger promotional efforts to maximise the route's appeal.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People's Committee Hoang Xuan Tan said the project aligns with the region's tourism cooperation strategy, helping to optimise railway infrastructure while promoting the value of cultural heritage, historical sites and natural attractions and creating fresh momentum for local tourism development.

He urged relevant agencies to work closely with the VRC to finalise the project and complete preparations in time for the planned launch.

Tan also stressed the need to improve transport infrastructure connecting railway stations with tourist attractions, develop signature tourism products highlighting local culture, history, cuisine and OCOP products, strengthen partnerships with travel agencies and accommodation providers, and accelerate digital transformation in management, ticketing and promotion.

The Hue–Phong Nha tourist train is expected to become a signature tourism product, enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of Quang Tri and the wider north-central region./.