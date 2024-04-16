An overview of the (Photo: VNA)



The international event, co-organised by the provincial People's Committee and the Horasis economic forum, the Becamex IDC Corporation, and the China Federation of Industrial Economics, marked a step forward in promoting economic cooperation between Vietnam and China, thus opening up great opportunities for breakthroughs in new investment cooperation potential.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said that the meeting creates an opportunity for all parties to share vision, seek opportunities, and strengthen cooperation in innovation, sustainable development, and science and technology.



It is not only a good chance for Binh Duong to promote the image of the province in particular and Vietnam in general to international friends, but also an opportunity for international businesses to learn about Binh Duong as an attractive, reliable investment destination, and a land worth living in, with long-term development and investment efficiency.



The Vietnamese Government will always listen to and create good mechanisms for investors, Ha said. Initiatives shared at the meeting sessions will help the Government build adaptive policies for integration for the future of the world, including strengthening connectivity and cooperation for the common development goal not only in Vietnam but also over the globe.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said that by hosting the Horasis China Meeting, Binh Duong hopes to find important solutions, create favourable conditions for entrepreneurs to access development strategies, and intensify new cooperation to promote economic development.



On this occasion, Binh Duong granted investment approval decisions and investment registration certificates to 17 domestic- and foreign-invested projects./.