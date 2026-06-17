Hon Khoai transport project gathers pace despite rainy season challenges

Construction of the road project leading to Hon Khoai Island continues as the region enters the rainy season. Photo: VNA



According to the Truong Son 10 Board under Army Corps 12 (Truong Son Construction Corporation), an intensive construction drive launched on May 1 has seen workers, machinery and materials mobilised around the clock, including during holidays, to ensure both project quality and progress.



Senior Lieutenant Colonel Duong Dinh Tuan, Director of the Truong Son 10 Board, described the Hon Khoai transport route as a strategically important project with significant regional and political value. He said construction teams have adopted flexible working plans, making use of favourable weather windows to speed up work across multiple construction fronts.



More than 400 engineers and workers, supported by 108 pieces of construction equipment, are currently operating across seven work sections. Key milestones achieved so far include the completion of a 19.5-hectare mainland support area and a one-hectare support area on Hon Khoai Island, the casting of 813 out of 2,789 Super-T girders, the completion of bridge deck works for 15 land-based piers and pier-cap construction for another 33 piers.



The project targets construction output worth 5.01 trillion VND (190 million USD) this year, equivalent to 23.86% of the total contract value, with accepted work valued at 3.51 trillion VND and disbursements reaching 3.16 trillion VND.



Ca Mau authorities have also stepped up efforts to address material shortages. Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said local agencies are working closely with contractors and neighbouring provinces that have sand and stone quarries to secure stable supplies and avoid disruptions to construction progress.



Hai noted that the project is expected to serve as a major catalyst for Ca Mau’s socio-economic development while carrying broader national significance by helping unlock the province’s long-term growth potential.



Together with the Ca Mau – Cai Nuoc and Cai Nuoc – Dat Mui expressway projects, the Hon Khoai route forms part of a trio of key infrastructure developments expected to strengthen regional connectivity, boost economic growth and reinforce the safeguarding of Vietnam’s southwestern maritime frontier once completed./.