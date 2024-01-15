Homeland Spring programme held in RoK

Homeland Spring programme opens in the RoK on January 14. (Photo: VNA)



The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme in Seoul on January 14 to bring the warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the East Asian nation.

The event, the biggest of its kind after COVID-19 pandemic, attracted the participation of about 500 Vietnamese people in the host country.

Speaking at the event, Charge d’affaires a.i of the embassy Nguyen Viet Anh said that with the spirit of mutual support and solidarity, the Vietnamese community have always helped each other to overcome difficulties and reaped many successes in work and life.

He emphasised that Vietnamese people in the RoK have stayed united and helped each other to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, manifesting the fine Vietnamese traditions and creating good impression on the host society.

President of the Vietnamese Association in the RoK Le Nguyen Minh Phuong shared that this year's event saw the coordination of six Vietnamese associations sponsored by the Vietnamese embassy, including the Vietnamese association, the Vietnamese students’ association and the Vietnamese women’s association.

Ly Huan, head of the Ly Hoa Son (Lee Hwasan) clan who are descendants of Ly Long Tuong, a prince of the Ly dynasty ruling Vietnam between the 11th and 13th century, said the “Homeland Spring” programme is a highly anticipated event of Vietnamese expatriates, international students and workers who cannot return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet.

He also pledged to perform his role in people's diplomacy, actively contributing to the development of economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Art performances featuring love for the homeland, games and lucky draws brought a joyful atmosphere for the participants.

According to statistics, the RoK is the second homeland of more than 200,000 Vietnamese people and currently there are about 180,000 Koreans living and working in Vietnam. This close connection is due to the comprehensive connections from the past and traditional values, historical and cultural similarities and the emotional attachment between the two nations./.