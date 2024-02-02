Homeland Spring programme held in Laos for OVs

The “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme opens in Laos on February 1 to bring the Tet atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host country. (Photo: VNA)

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Pakse, Laos's Champasak province, a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on February 1 to bring the Tet atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host country.



Consul General Nguyen Van Trung briefed the participants on the country’s achievements in 2023 and spoke highly of the sound leadership of the Party and the State which has helped the country enhance its foreign relations and position in the international area.

The diplomat stressed that the Party and the State have always considered the OVs as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. He thanked the government, people of Lao provinces and the Vietnamese community for their contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, an invaluable asset of the two peoples.

For his part, Vilayvong Boutdakham, Secretary and head of Champasak province, extended New Year greetings to leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam. He wished the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese businesses cooperating and investing in southern Laos provinces to achieve many successes./.