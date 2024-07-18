Making news
Hoi An, Szentendre, Hungary to mark tenth anniversary of twinning
A night performance in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the twinning between the ancient town of Hoi An and Szentendre, Hungary, will be staged at An Hoi Sculpture Park on the Hoai River on July 20.
The city’s Information and Sports Centre said series of cultural exchanges and meetings will be held between the two cities to boost co-operations in heritage conservation, tourism, arts and culture, businesses alongside schools visits of the two sides in the coming years.
It said the anniversary will be an opportunity for the two cities sharing discussions and plans of hosting more cultural and tourism events in 2024-29.
The two cities will be seeking people-to-people visits, as well as introducing each other in world forums and events.
Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage, has twinned with seven urban areas including Wernigerode in Germany, Gwangju in the Republic of Korea and Thanh Hoa city in Vietnam.
The ancient town is a rendezvous for annual Japan-Hoi An Cultural Exchange Day and a Korean Culture Day.
A lantern festival of Hoi An was also organised in Wernigerode and Paris, France last year.
Hoi An has officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in field of Crafts and Folk Art.
The mid-autumn Full Moon Festival (on the 14th day of the eighth lunar month) of the Hoi An ancient town was the latest National Intangible Heritage recognition in 2023, joining series of national intangible heritages recognised such as the annual Nguyen Tieu Festival of Hoi An, Thanh Chau bird's nest, Thanh Ha Pottery Village, carpentry of Kim Bong Village and Tra Que vegetable garden./.