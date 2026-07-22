Hoa Nghiem Pagoda inaugurated in northeastern Thailand, helping preserve Vietnamese cultural identity

Dinh Hoang Linh, Consul General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, and delegates pose for a group photo at the ceremony. Photo: Published by VNA



Phu Luang holds particular historical significance as it lies along the route travelled by late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh during his journey from Phichit province to Udon Thani province in 1928 while carrying out revolutionary activities in Thailand.



Addressing the ceremony, Dinh Hoang Linh, Consul General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, said Hoa Nghiem Pagoda stands as a cultural landmark reflecting the unity and collective efforts of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, as well as the support of local residents and authorities.



He noted that its inauguration along President Ho Chi Minh's historic route, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, carries profound significance and contributes to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.



The diplomat expressed confidence that the pagoda would serve as a venue connecting historical and cultural values, helping preserve the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Thailand while meeting the cultural and spiritual needs of the Vietnamese community and local residents, hence the promotion of bilateral people-to-people exchanges.



The inauguration ceremony featured a range of traditional Buddhist rituals, including the official consecration of the pagoda, merit-making ceremonies and the planting of commemorative trees to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations. The event was attended by monks from both the Mahayana and Theravada Buddhist traditions, together with hundreds of Thai Buddhists and members of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.



Hoa Nghiem Pagoda (Anamngamsrisukhumaphat) was built on land donated by Ngamsri Sukhumphan, a Thai national of Vietnamese origin, who also contributed an initial 800,000 THB (approximately 24,600 USD) towards the project. During construction, the pagoda continued to receive financial support from numerous associations and individuals within the Vietnamese community in Thailand, reflecting their solidarity and shared commitment to preserving the cultural and spiritual identity of overseas Vietnamese./.