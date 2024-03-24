Ho Chi Minh City Youth Fest kicks off

The three-day event, organised within the framework of Youth Month to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2024), is expected to attract about 50,000 visitors with exchange activities in different spaces, including culture and arts, technology, sports, social skills improvement, and start-up.

Five international youth delegations from Russia, Laos, and Malaysia visited the city on this occasion to work and exchange with local youth.

Notably, festival goers can enjoy street art playgrounds, alongside a “Light Route” space, exhibitions of traditional cultural products, shows of “ao dai” (traditional long dress) and ancient costumes of Vietnam, and the traditional costumes of other Southeast Asian countries, and cultural exchange activities between Vietnamese youth and international ones at the “Young Culture and International Exchanges” space.

Meanwhile, at the “Reading Culture” space, people can read and buy books at preferential prices, and meet with famous authors.

The “Culinary Culture” space offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy typical dishes and learn about the culinary quintessence of regions across Vietnam. At the “Youth Start-up” space, visitors can buy products from businesses run by young people or agricultural products under the “One Commune - One Product” (OCOP) programme.

The "Music - Connection" space features traditional, contemporary, street, and roller skating art performances; an exchange programme for art teams; and a dance group festival titled “Dance for Youth”.

At the event, experts and successful young entrepreneurs are invited to share start-up knowledge and experience with young people. A start-up contest named "Startup Wheel" was launched at the event, seeking for startup ideas.

This year, the youth festival promotes new technology experience activities for young people with the "Technology Bus" space introducing many new technology tools and solutions to serve their learning and working./.